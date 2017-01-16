Confirmed! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to recreate 'Karan Arjun' magic in Kabir Khan's 'Tubelight'

New Delhi: And, it just can not get any bigger than this. You will be amazed to know that Indian superstars – Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan – will soon be seen sharing the screen space, once again. No, here we are not talking about their 'Bigg Boss' season 10 reunion. Instead, they will be seen together in filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming movie 'Tubelight'.

The same was confirmed by the latest tweet of Amar Butala who is the Chief Operating Officer of Salman Khan Films. Interestingly, he is also co-producer of 'Tubelight'.

He posted on the social media, “When u have 2 of india's biggest superstars on set its MAGIC!Thank u @iamsrk fr making #Tubelight even more special! @BeingSalmanKhan #skf.”

Well, this will definitely bring together SRKians and SALMANiacs!

'Tubelight' will be releasing on Eid next year. It also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in a key role. It has been shot in Leh, Ladakh and Manali.

Excited much?