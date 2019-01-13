Content, treatment of film are key: 'Badhaai Ho' director

New Delhi: "Badhaai Ho" director Amit Sharma says the mix of right content and treatment is primary for a film`s success.

Year 2018 was wonderful for movies with experimental and close-to-real-life stories than of superstar-led movies.

Asked how he views the shift, Sharma told IANS via email: "I do feel the audience is more open to trying out films with a different taste. I think the content and treatment of a film is key. If a film is made well, it will do good. It just needs to appeal the taste of masses.

"There must have been something that didn`t work out for the majority and that`s why some films didn`t do well."

While his movie "Badhaai Ho", about a woman who in her 50s who gets pregnant and has to face the wrath of the society, won hearts with its entertaining narrative and memorable performances by Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri; films featuring superstars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan failed to elicit the expected response at the box office last year.

Sharma`s next directorial will feature Ajay Devgn. It will focus on the life of football player and coach Syed Abdul Rahim.