Cricketer Andre Russell planning to enter Bollywood

Produced by Gemini Musiq based in Los Angeles, the production house behind Grammy winning singer Justin Bieber's recent album 'Sorry', Russell will be launching his music this year.

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 10:25
Cricketer Andre Russell planning to enter Bollywood
Pic courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who is ready to make a foray into the world of entertainment with an international music video, may also explore a career in Bollywood.

"Yes it is true that I'm exploring a career in the performing arts. I will be launching my first international music video with main focus in India this year and then maybe explore acting in Bollywood films," the cricketer said in a statement on Saturday.

Produced by Gemini Musiq based in Los Angeles, the production house behind Grammy winning singer Justin Bieber's recent album ‘Sorry’, Russell will be launching his music this year.

This comes after West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo came out with numbers like ‘Champion’, ‘Jaegerbomb’ and ‘Trip abhi baki hai’.

The cricketer was given tips and notes on how to go about his passion by Indian actress Mallika Sherawat in San Antonio, Texas. One of the projects might even see the two collaborating.

Venus Entertainment Group will be taking care of Russell's branding and management globally.

Andre RussellBollywoodWest Indies all-rounderInternational music videoEntertainmentcricketer

