Curious about release of Salman Khan's 'Tubelight'? Check out these pictures
Based on 1962 Sino-Indian War, this historical war drama also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and the late Om Puri besides Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.
New Delhi: The release of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Tubelight' is raising the curiosity levels of the cinema lovers. Fans are going crazy about the Kabir Khan directorial, all thanks to the interesting trailer and mesmerising music of the movie.
In order to quench your thirst, here we bring to you some of the most interesting pictures from the flick that will definitely soothe your hunger. All these images were shared by the 51-year-old actor on Twitter.
Check out:
Take care, God bless! #5DaysToTubelight@SohailKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid pic.twitter.com/vOiqkPd2eK
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 18, 2017
Bonding Bonding... #Matin @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid pic.twitter.com/oGfFBsas56
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2017
Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Kem Cho, As-salamu alaykum #Tubelight #Matin @TubelightKiEid pic.twitter.com/Aenqvk0WM1
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 16, 2017
Zhu Zhu, what a beautiful Lady!! #Tubelight #MainAgar@kabirkhankk @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid @sonymusicindia pic.twitter.com/IoZC0vUmLW
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 15, 2017
Ice cream break! #Tubelight @SohailKhan @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @TubelightKiEid pic.twitter.com/Eoa6LDK7TQ
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2017
Main aur mera matin #Tubelight@TubelightKiEid @kabirkhankk pic.twitter.com/JBBv3WNJ1r
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 13, 2017
Check him out... #Tubelight@TubelightKiEid @kabirkhankk pic.twitter.com/KNnEHRHKvD
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2017
Based on 1962 Sino-Indian War, this historical war drama also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and the late Om Puri besides Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.