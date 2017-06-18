Curious about release of Salman Khan's 'Tubelight'? Check out these pictures

New Delhi: The release of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Tubelight' is raising the curiosity levels of the cinema lovers. Fans are going crazy about the Kabir Khan directorial, all thanks to the interesting trailer and mesmerising music of the movie.

In order to quench your thirst, here we bring to you some of the most interesting pictures from the flick that will definitely soothe your hunger. All these images were shared by the 51-year-old actor on Twitter.

Check out:

Based on 1962 Sino-Indian War, this historical war drama also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and the late Om Puri besides Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

