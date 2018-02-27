Daas Dev release shifted to March 23

Mumbai: The release date of filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's 'Daas Dev' has been pushed for the third time and now will release on March 23.

The film was first scheduled to hit the screens on February 16 and was later pushed to March 9.

The film stars Richa Chadha as Paro, Aditi Rao Hydari as Chanda and Rahul Bhatt as Dev. It also features performances from Vineet Singh, Saurabh Shukla and Vipin Sharma. Anurag Kashyap will be seen in a guest appearance in the film.

"I don't have heroes in my films, I have actors. I saw Dev in Rahul when I watched him in another film and his vulnerability spoke to me. Richa's fiercely independent persona made her perfect for my Paro who reserves the right to do wrong in order to do right and stands up to Dev at every given point.

"Chandni in my film is a very real person who we see servicing the political forces of our times, a money handler, fixer, and manipulator but with one fatal flaw, her love for Dev," Mishra said in a statement.

The filmmaker said that while writing the character of Chanda, the only person he could think of was Aditi Rao Hydari.

"Saurabh Shukhla plays the main antagonist in 'Daas Dev' and effectively characterises this very complex role to perfection. Vipin Sharma, Dalip Tahil and Deep Raj Rana`s performances yet again bring to fore their finesse as performers," he added.

Talking about the film, Mishra said: "'Daas Dev' to me is the coming together of powerful actors performing at their optimum to create a world which resonates with the current mind set of the country and resonating with this is the music of the film."

'Daas Dev' is Mishra's reverse take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay`s cult classic 'Devdaas'. The film is set against the fiercely political backdrop of Uttar Pradesh tells a tale of lust for power and how it obstructs love.

The film is presented by Gaurav Sharma Of Storm Pictures and Produced by Sanjeev Kumar of Saptarishi Cinevision.