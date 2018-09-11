'Dabangg' Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey will be back soon

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
&#039;Dabangg&#039; Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey will be back soon

Mumbai: Salman Khan's 2010 blockbuster 'Dabangg' clocked 8 years on Monday. The flick which presented Salman as Chulbul Pandey, a flamboyant personality and a tough-cop, is all set to return to the big screen with its third instalment next year.

As the film turned 8 on September 10, Salman took to Twitter to write: "Aaj 8 saal Ho Gaye Dabangg Ko... thank u for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey...see u in #Dabangg3 next year (sic)."

Dabangg marked the launch of Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha's daughter Sonakshi Sinha in Bollywood. Shotgun Junior, who is delighted to be a part of the iconic film shared her sentiments on Twitter.

Her tweet read: "8 years of #Dabangg, 8 years of #chulbulandrajjo, 8 years of me doing what i love the most! Thank you @beingsalmankhan, @arbaazSkhan, #AbhinavKashyap for making me realize my calling! And thank YOU all, for all the love  see u in #dabangg3 next year!!! (sic)."

The film directed by Abhinav Kashyap turned out to be a massive success at the Box Office. Salman got the sequel to Dabangg directed by his younger brother Arbaaz Khan. The film which released in 2012 did decent business at the Box Office.

Fans of the hunk of an actor loved him in the Robinhood avatar and his chemistry with village belle Rajjo in the film. Salman and Sonakshi's on-screen chemistry was like a breath of fresh air and it will be interesting to see what Dabangg 3 will have in store for us.

Here's looking forward to the third instalment. Will it prove to be better than Dabangg and Dabangg 2? Let's wait and watch.

