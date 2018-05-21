Daisy Shah's 'Race 3' dialogue 'Our business is our business, none of your business' cracks up Twitterati

New Delhi: Expectations from any Salman Khan movie are sky high, and rightly so, after all, he is the Khan of all seasons at the Box Office. Bhai Ke fans eagerly await his big releases and this time on Eid, Sallu is coming with 'Race 3'. So when the much-awaited trailer of Remo D'Souza directorial released, reactions flooded social media.

One particular dialogue from the trailer where Daisy Shah says, “Our business is our business, none of your business” has literally cracked up the internet. Twitterati has had a field day trolling the actress and the Salman Khan starrer big time. Several memes and jokes have found its way to the internet.

Here's a list of some of the best ones we got out hands-on:

"Our business is our business. None of your business." Best dialogue of the decade. Give Queen Daisy Shah all the awards. pic.twitter.com/ILNe1MI7jt — regina phalange // still shook from IW (@aashi_kumari) May 15, 2018

Angel investor : What's your startup about?? Daisy Shah : My business is my business. None of your business. — pandurang escobar (@Bhavessshh) May 17, 2018

race 3 shooting Daisy shah : Our business is our business, none of your business Cameraman : pic.twitter.com/yTqHgQKBQC — Keshav Dhiman (@lkeshavl) May 18, 2018

Famous quotes by famous people - Young entrepreneurs will make a difference in the Indian ecosystem.

Ratan Tata - You can't get into business for the fashion of it.

Azim Premji - Our business is our business, none of your business.

Daisy Shah — (@Ladywith_swag) May 18, 2018

So, now are you planning to watch 'their' business on the big screens?

The film has been produced by Tips Films and has an ensemble star cast. Besides Salman anchoring the ship, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal parts.

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing.

'Race 3' will be hitting the theatres on June 15, 2018.