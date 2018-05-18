Dangal actress to play daughter to Priyanka Chopra-Abhishek Bachchan in Shonali Bose's next?

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra, who is happy to make her comeback with Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat', has reportedly bagged another project. As per reports, she is all set to star in Shonali Bose's next, with Abhishek Bachchan.

Reports also stated that Priyanka and Abhishek might play parents to none other than 'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim. The film is said to be based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker, born with an immunodeficiency disorder and was also diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

'Mumbai Mirror' quoted a source as saying that Zaira has apparently liked the project and has given her nod to it. The film is likely to go on floors in the mid-year. An official confirmation on the same is yet to come from the actors.

Priyanka, who has been busy carving a niche for herself in the West, will be making her comeback to Bollywood after a gap of two years. She was last seen in Prakash Jha's 'Gangajal' in 2016. On the other hand, Abhishek too will be returning to the silver screen after 2 years alongside Taapsee Pannu-Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Manmarziyan' to be directed by Anurag Kashyap.

17-year old Zaira, who made her debut with 'Dangal' in 2016, was in news recently when she spoke about her battle with depression. The national award-winner had shared a post on Instagram writing, "I'm writing this to (finally) admit and confess that I, for a very long time have been suffering from depression."

She said she has been 'embarrassed and scared' to admit it not only because of the stigma that goes around with the word depression but most importantly because of always being told that 'You're too young to be depressed' or 'It's just a phase'".