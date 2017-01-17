'Dangal' Box Office report: Aamir Khan starrer crosses Rs 100 crore mark in Mumbai
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' is now making new records at the Box Office. You will be amazed to know that the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has now minted more than Rs 100 crore in the Mumbai circuit alone.
Don’t rub your eyes, you read that right. This takes the total collections of the movie to Rs 371.48 crore.
"#Dangal [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr, Sun 4.24 cr, Mon 1.37 cr. Total: ₹ 371.48 cr... Crosses ₹ 100 cr in Mumbai circuit alone. SUPERB!" Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.
'Dangal' highlights wrestling as a sport by putting forward the real-life struggle of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The flick also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2017
It was released on December 23, 2016.
