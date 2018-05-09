Danny Denzongpa starrer Bioscopewala's trailer will leave fans intrigued — Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Danny Denzongpa

Danny Denzongpa starrer Bioscopewala&#039;s trailer will leave fans intrigued — Watch
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The first trailer of Danny Denzongpa starrer 'Bioscopewala' along with a poster of the film was released by the makers on Wednesday. 

The movie is an adaptation of the Rabindranath Tagore's Kabuliwala, through a new lens.

Check out the trailer and the poster of the film here: 

Directed by Deb Medhekar and produced by Sunil Doshi, 'Bioscopewala' stars Danny Denzongpa, Geetanjali Thapa and Tisca Chopra in key roles. Looking at the trailer, the film seems to target all-age groups. 

In the film, Danny stars as the titular character, who makes a living by letting customers peek into his portable movie projector. He strikes up a friendship with a young girl. However, after a time, he loses touch with her completely. 

Presented by Fox Star Studios in association with Star India and a Handmade Films production, Bioscopewala is directed by Deb Medhekar, produced by Sunil Doshi.

The film is slated to release on 25th May.

