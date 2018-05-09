Danny Denzongpa starrer Bioscopewala's trailer will leave fans intrigued — Watch

New Delhi: The first trailer of Danny Denzongpa starrer 'Bioscopewala' along with a poster of the film was released by the makers on Wednesday.

The movie is an adaptation of the Rabindranath Tagore's Kabuliwala, through a new lens.

Check out the trailer and the poster of the film here:

Presenting the second poster of #Bioscopewala... An adaptation of the iconic #Kabuliwala... Trailer out today at 11 am... Presented by Fox Star Studios... Directed by Deb Medhekar. pic.twitter.com/UajOWRE7pO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2018

Directed by Deb Medhekar and produced by Sunil Doshi, 'Bioscopewala' stars Danny Denzongpa, Geetanjali Thapa and Tisca Chopra in key roles. Looking at the trailer, the film seems to target all-age groups.

In the film, Danny stars as the titular character, who makes a living by letting customers peek into his portable movie projector. He strikes up a friendship with a young girl. However, after a time, he loses touch with her completely.

The film is slated to release on 25th May.