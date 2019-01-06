'Dassehra' producer to make directorial debut

Mumbai: ""Dassehra" producer Aparana S. Hosing will make her directorial debut with Marathi film "Kaanbhatt".

Being made under the Rash Production Pvt Ltd banner, the film's shoot will begin here and in Uttarakhand on February 25, read a statement.

Hosing said: "'Kaanbhatt' is the story of a young boy about his dream and desire but destiny has something else for him for which he goes on a different path. We are almost near to finish the casting of the film."

While the lead character is finalised, Hosing is working on the other cast of the movie.