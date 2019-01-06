हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Dassehra' producer to make directorial debut

""Dassehra" producer Aparana S. Hosing will make her directorial debut with Marathi film "Kaanbhatt".

'Dassehra' producer to make directorial debut

Mumbai: ""Dassehra" producer Aparana S. Hosing will make her directorial debut with Marathi film "Kaanbhatt".

Being made under the Rash Production Pvt Ltd banner, the film's shoot will begin here and in Uttarakhand on February 25, read a statement.

Hosing said: "'Kaanbhatt' is the story of a young boy about his dream and desire but destiny has something else for him for which he goes on a different path. We are almost near to finish the casting of the film."

While the lead character is finalised, Hosing is working on the other cast of the movie.

