'Dear Zindagi' deleted scene: Alia Bhatt deals with dating dilemmas
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dear Zindagi' was not only loved by critics but also adored by the audience. And, this is the reason why the movie is still trending online. On Monday, the makers released a deleted scene to unveil the unseen portions of the film..
Alia Bhatt seems to be out on an annoying date in the clip. By the end of her outing, the 'Kapoor And Sons' diva realises that it is just a waste of time as the person, who she was out on a date with, was not at all compatible with her.
In the film, SRK essays life mentor to Alia. The flick also features Ali Zafar, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Aditya Roy Kapur in prominent roles.
'Dear Zindagi' was jointly produced by Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and Shinde under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions and Hope Productions respectively. It was released on November 25 last year.
