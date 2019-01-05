हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to team up for a film this year? Here's what we know

The couple last worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to team up for a film this year? Here&#039;s what we know

New Delhi: Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the 'It' couple of Bollywood and continue to give us major relationship goals each day. The two have worked together in three blockbuster films and their off-screen as well as on-screen chemistry is something that people love to witness.

The couple last worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'. Now that Deepika and Ranveer are married, fans are eager to know if the two will work on a project together this year.

However, looks like we will have to wait longer to see 'Deepveer' share screen space as a DNA report quotes Ranveer, “My wife and I will not have a film together this year. I’m hoping that filmmakers will approach the two of us with a script that we like and can take it forward. I’m looking forward to sharing screen space with her.”

The report further quotes him, “She is one of the finest actors we have and her true potential hasn’t been tapped into yet. There is so much she has brought to her roles and so much she can bring. There’s an emotional depth to her that hasn’t been explored. There is a lot of enrichment that one receives from a generous co-actor like her. I know that whenever this film with the two of us happens, it is going to shine and believe me, I’m excited about it.”

Deepika and Ranveer entered matrimony on November 14, 2018 at the picturesque locale of Lake Como, Italy. The couple shared their wedding pictures on social media and fans couldn't stop gushing over how adorbs they looked together.

Love blossomed between Deepika and Ranveer on sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepika and Ranveerdeepveerranveer singh deepika padukonePadmaavat

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close