Deepika Padukone declines Ranveer Singh starrer '83 for this reason?

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'It' couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are often grabbing attention owing to their Instagram PDA or public appearances. The couple got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony on November 14 at Lake Como, Italy. Since then, 'Deepveer' have been giving us marriage goals and it is a delight to look at them together. Fans are excited to see Ranveer and Deepika share screen space in a film and while Mr Singh is eager to work with his lady love, looks like we will have to wait a bit more to see both of them team up.

Deepika was reported to be joining Ranveer in his upcoming film '83. However, as per the latest reports, the actress has declined the offer.

As per a Deccan Chronicle report, Deepika chose not to do the film since the role offered to her was very limited.

A source tells Deccan Chronicle, “'83 is a boys’ film. The focus is on Kapil Dev and his team bringing home the World Cup. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev. While Deepika playing his wife Romi sounds tempting, it’s just not true. Kapil Dev’s wife’s role will be very limited in this film and Deepika is a huge brand. She wouldn’t do any film just because her husband is in it.”

Well, that is sad news for all those who were hoping to see Deepika and Ranveer together in '83.

Coming to the film, Ranveer has already started preparing for his role as he shared a pic on his Instagram earlier today. The film will be helmed by Kabir Khan and is based on life of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.