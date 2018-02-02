Deepika Padukone gears up for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next with Irrfan Khan

Mumbai: After essaying Rani Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is all set to team up with Vishal Bhardwaj for the first time.

The dimpled beauty, who has wowed moviegoers by her performances in films such as Cocktail, Piku, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, will join forces with Irrfan Khan for Bhardwaj’s venture.

The thriller to be directed by Haider helmer will go on floors on March 5, a Mumbai Mirror report suggests.

The film will see Piku couple Deepika and Irrfan reuniting after a hiatus of three years. They were seen together for the first time in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Piku co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Speculations were rife that Bhardwaj’s untitled film jointly produced by T Series, Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures and KriArj Entertainment will be based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and will be focus on Rahima Khan aka Sapna Didi. Deepika was believed to have been roped in for the role. But coproducer Prernaa Arora of Kriarj Entertainment refuted rumours. She said that the film be a work of fiction.

“This film is not a biopic. Vishal sir is directing a fictional thriller that deals with the topic of revenge,” Mirror quoted Prernaa as saying.

Vishal Bhardwaj, best known for adapting William Shakespeare’s works on celluloid, hasn’t had a great time at the Box Office for quite some time now.

His previous release – Rangoon – starring Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor proved to be a disaster at the Box Office.

However, he has a number of successful and critically acclaimed films to his credit and the list includes – Omkara, Maqbool, Haider, Machis and Kaminey to his credit.