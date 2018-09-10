हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone no longer a part of Vishal Bhardwaj's film?

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: There were reports suggesting that Deepika Padukone will play the lead role in Vishal Bhardwaj's film co-starring Irrfan Khan. But if the latest buzz is anything to go by, Deepika has returned the signing amount to the filmmaker.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, Deepika would like to collaborate with Bhardwaj after Irrfan Khan resumes work. The method actor is currently undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine tumour in London. The film was put on hold by Bhardwaj as he wanted his star performer to be back before beginning work on the project.

Vishal issued a statement in February to announce that he has postponed his film. He wrote:

“I am pushing back the film by a few months as both of my lead actors are down with different health problems. Irrfan is down with jaundice and it will take him a few weeks to recover and Deepika Padukone's back problem which had previously developed during the shooting of Padmaavat has now resurfaced. Her role in the film is very physically demanding and the doctor has advised her not to do any strenuous work for a couple of months.

In the past few weeks, I felt like I was back in the days of Maqbool while prepping with them. Deepika and Irrfan’s look tests have come out exceptionally well, nothing like you’ve seen before, and it took me a moment to recognize them when I saw the test photographs.

I want both of them to be strong and fit before we start the film. I would also like to clear that the film is still untitled and is not based on Rahima Khan/Sapna Didi’s life. Yes, it’s a takeoff from the story Femme Fatale from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai but as we worked on this idea, the story and screenplay have taken on a new identity and shape which is nowhere close to the above-mentioned names. Hence, it’s definitely not a biopic.(sic).”

Deepika had shared screen space with Irrfan in Piku, a light-hearted comedy film also featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The duo shared a great chemistry and fans were looking forward to this new film.

But if Deepika has reportedly returned the signing amount, we may have to wait longer to see Irrfan and Deepika together on the big screen.

