Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh join forces for a YRF movie—Deets inside

New Delhi: B-Town one of the most sought-after on-screen pair, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have delivered blockbuster hits together. And the common connection in all these movies has been one man—Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The latest buzz doing the rounds at present is that Dippy darling and Ranveer Baba will join forces one more time but for Bhansali. Yes! According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the duo will be seen in a Yash Raj Films' project.

The report claims that Ranveer and Deepika starrer will be helmed by 'Band Baaja Baarat' director Maneesh Sharma. However, no official announcement has been made either by the makers or by the actors as yet.

Ranveer made his smashing debut in Maneesh's film 'Band Baaja Baarat' opposite Anushka Sharma and the rest, as they say, is history.

Deepika and Ranveer have starred together in three films—Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Ranveer also had a cameo in Dippy's 'Finding Fanny' where he played her husband.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the couple might be soon tying the knot. Although the two have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship status in public, fans love to watch them together. As far as marriage rumours go, Ranveer in one of his recent interviews brushed aside such reports stating that right now it's not happening.

Are you excited to watch the dashing duo in yet another romantic drama?