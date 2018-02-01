Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Swara Bhasker’s Padmaavat letter is epic

Mumbai: After Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has reacted to Swara Bhasker’s letter on Padmaavat slamming Sanjay Leela Bhansali for ‘glorifying’ the act of Jauhar in the film.

When Shahid (who essayed Maharawal Ratan Singh) was quizzed about Bhasker’s letter, the actor reportedly that the film underwent tremendous scrutiny and opposition for months and it had released amid massive protests. Despite resistance, the film put up a good show at the Box Office and hence it wasn’t the right time to talk about such things.

Ranveer (who essayed Alauddin Khilji) however, chose to evade the question but Deepika (who played Rani Padmavati) had the best answer.

According to a report in India.com, Deepika during an interview with a news channel last night said, “She (Swara) probably missed the disclaimer at the beginning of the film. You probably went out to buy some popcorn and missed the initial disclaimers that come out. I think, secondly, the fact that it is important to view a film in totality and to see in which period it was set in. Third of all, I think for me this film is not just about the act (jauhar) that they all committed, but it stood for so much more. For me, it’s a celebration of women and their strength, power and dignity.”

Swara’s letter drew mixed response. While a number of women came out in support of the Raanjhanaa actress, many criticised her being unreasonable.

The film industry stood united to show solidarity with Bhansali during those testing times. The release of the film Padmaavat (initially titled Padmavati) was celebrated by the entire industry and special screenings were held for fraternity members.

It was previously slated to hit the screen on December 1 last year but was deferred following nationwide protests.

Also starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Raza Murad and Jim Sarbh, Padmaavat has minted over Rs 140 crores so far.