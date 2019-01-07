Deepika Padukone to join Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83?

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have weaved magic on-screen a couple of times. The super jodi got married in nothing less than a fairytale wedding at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy on November 14 and 15, following Konkani and Sindhi traditions respectively.

Now, the duo is back in the work mode, and Ranveer just delivered his yet another successful hit with 'Simmba'. Recently, in an interview, he even revealed that he wants to act with ladylove in a film and is waiting for an interesting script to make it happen. Looks like, someone heard him already!

According to Deccan Chronicle, there is a strong possibility that Deepika might be seen in Ranveer's next. Yes! The 'Simmba' actor will be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 which is based on the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer plays the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the movie and the report states that makers of the film have approached Deepika to play his on-screen wife Romi Bhatia.

It is an important part and the makers are of the opinion that Deepika is perfect for the role.

The source told Deccan Chronicle, “Her role requires just seven days of shooting. The filmmakers believe the part where Romi Bhatia left the stadium mid-way assuming that West Indies will win the 1983 World Cup final, and the difficulties she encountered in coming back into the stadium when India was on the verge of winning, can be well emoted by Deepika.”

However, no official announcement has been made regarding the development as yet.