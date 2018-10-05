हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Laxmi Agarwal

Deepika Padukone to play lead and produce Meghna Gulzar's next on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal

The acid attack survivor is successfully running her NGO Chhanv Foundation.

Deepika Padukone to play lead and produce Meghna Gulzar&#039;s next on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal

New Delhi: After enthralling the audiences with her powerful act in 'Padmaavat', Deepika Padukone is set to sweep the viewers off their feet one more time. After days of speculations, it has now been revealed that the tall and talented actress will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Deepika will not only play the lead in Meghna Gulzar's next on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal but also produce the venture. The film is yet-to-be-titled.

Mumbai Mirror quotes the actress as saying, “When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it’s not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer.”

Laxmi Agarwal was attacked way back in 2005 when she was only 15. The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.

The brave soul fought for a long time and in 2006 filed a PIL seeking a ban on the sale of acid. In the wake of the Nirbhaya incident in 2013, the Supreme Court ruled in her favour. The SC ordered the central and state governments to regulate the sale of acid, and the Parliament to make prosecutions of acid attacks easier to pursue.

The minimum punishment is 10 years imprisonment which can extend up to life imprisonment with a fine. Acid cannot be sold without an ID proof and to anyone below 18 years of age.

The acid attack survivor is successfully running her NGO Chhanv Foundation.

She fell in love with social worker and activist Alok Dixit and together they have a daughter named Pihu. 

