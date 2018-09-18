हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone to team up with 'Raazi' filmmaker Meghna Gulzar?

 Deepika is in talks with Meghna Gulzar, reports suggest.

Deepika Padukone to team up with &#039;Raazi&#039; filmmaker Meghna Gulzar?
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone made a grand splash on the silver screen as Rani Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat. Her performance in the film lest moviegoers spellbound and her beauty made heads turn.

The dimpled hottie was on board Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster-themed film co-starring Irrfan Khan, but the project got pushed further owing to the method actor's illness. Latest reports suggested that Deepika returned the signing amount to Bhardwaj for reasons unknown.

And if the latest buzz is anything to go by, then Deepika is in talks with Meghna Gulzar, who delivered a beautiful film like Raazi starring Alia Bhatt earlier this year.

According to a report in DNA, the two ladies have begun the initial rounds of discussion.

Coming to Deepika's personal life, the actress will reportedly enter matrimony with her beau Ranveer Singh in November this year. There is no clarity regarding the date of their marriage, but the two have reportedly chosen Italy for their destination wedding ceremony.

And if reports of their wedding in November turns out to be true, Padmaavat will become Deepika's last film before marriage.

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneMeghna GulzarDeepika Padukone filmsMeghna Gulzar filmsRaazi

