Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid starrer 'Padmavati' will be a BIG November release!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) is currently shooting his next magnum opus 'Padmavati' with a terrific star cast of Deepika Padukone playing the titular Rani Padmini, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Raja Ratan Singh.

SLB's much awaited period drama is going to be a big November release this year. Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer of Viacom 18 was quoted as telling PTI, “The film is shaping up very well, and we are confident. It is something you have never seen before. Ranveer, Deepika, Shahid are putting their heart and soul. We are coming on November 17 and at this stage I can say it's going to be a big release.”

"I am a major history buff and I can assure you it is an epic story. The script is very powerful, you will realise once you see the film. Having Sanjay bring it to life on screen, we can't get better than that," he added.

Currently, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures has released the Deepika Padukone-Vin Diesel starrer "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" in India, a week before it hits the screen in America.

"This is a big localisation that we have done by having Deepika in the film. Vin already enjoys a fan following here because of 'Fast and Furious' so we will see how well this film connects with the local audience. Because Deepika is there, the film is bound to get a wider reach in India which will be helpful to both, the film and the talent”, added he.

Up next, the studio is currently geared up for the release of 'Rangoon'. The Vishal Bhardwaj directed movie stars Shahid, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan.

(With PTI inputs)