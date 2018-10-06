हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hansa - Ek Sanyog

Deepshikha Nagpal to play negative role in 'Hansa—Ek Sanyog'

The movie is based on the life of the third gender community (Kinnars).

Deepshikha Nagpal to play negative role in &#039;Hansa—Ek Sanyog&#039;

New Delhi: Film and television actress Deepshikha Nagpal who is famously known for her negative roles in tv shows like ‘Son Pari’ ‘Baal Veer’ and ‘Ek tha Raja Ek thi Rani’ is all set to play yet another negative role but this time on the big screen. Deepshikha will be next seen in Chitragrahi production 'Hansa—Ek Sanyog' which is produced by Suresh Sharma and directed by Dheeraj Varma and Santosh Kashyap. The movie is based on the life of the third gender community (Kinnars).

“I signed up for this film because I feel a type of connection to the Kinnars whenever I see them on the roads or at the signals. They have always been sweet to me and always keep on blessing me whenever I meet them", said Deepshikha.

“When the film came to me I wanted to do this film for them, I feel movies is the best way to reach out to a large number of people at one time, and when I got the chance I decided to go forward it", she added.

“The character I am playing is of a very glamourous wife, the dresses and sarees have all been designed especially for my character. The overall experience of working on this film was very good. I hope the message that we are trying to send outreaches the public.”    

 -- 

Tags:
Hansa - Ek SanyogDeepshikha Nagpaldeepshikha nagpal filmsthird gender communityKinnarEunuchseunuch films

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close