Despite ban from Indian film fraternity, will Fawad Khan bag a Filmfare award for 'Kapoor & Sons'?

New Delhi: We all know that things are not at all well between Indian and Pakistan on the cinema front. Artistes from across the border are facing a ban by the Indian film fraternity following large protests by political parties after the 2016 Uri attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Amidst all this, Pak sensation Fawad Khan has reportedly bagged a Filmfare nomination for his Bollywood release 'Kapoor & Sons'.

Yes, you read that right! He will be competing with Diljit Dosanjh, Jim Sarbh, Rajat Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Rishi Kapoor for the honour. Well, the competition is undoubtedly tough this year. But, at the same time, it would be totally wrong to say that his chances of winning are bleak.

For the record, the 35-year-old star also won Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut in 2015. He took Indian cinema by storm with diva Sonam Kapoor starrer comedy-drama film 'Khoobsurat'.

Earlier in 2016, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) gave a 48-hour ultimatum to all Pakistani cine and tele-artistes to quit India or face consequences in the wake of the September 18 terror attack. It left 19 Indian soldiers dead at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

The subsequent bilateral unrest between India and Pakistan had a spill over in film industries on both sides of the border.