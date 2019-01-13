हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Despite new releases, Ranveer Singh starrer maintains pace at the Box Office

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh's latest outing Simmba is unstoppable at the Box Office. Despite two big releases 'The Accidental Prime Minister and Uri: The Surgical Strike, Simmba has managed to retain its throne at the Box Office.

Despite new releases, Ranveer Singh starrer maintains pace at the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh's latest outing Simmba is unstoppable at the Box Office. Despite two big releases 'The Accidental Prime Minister and Uri: The Surgical Strike, Simmba has managed to retain its throne at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Simmba sees a positive turnaround on third Sat... Should cross ₹ 225 cr today [third Sun; Day 17]... [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr. Total: ₹ 219.54 cr. India biz."

'Simmba' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Next, he will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghSara Ali KhanRohit Shettysimmba box office collections

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close