Dhadak Box Office Collections: Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor starrer maintains a steady run

New Delhi: One of the most-anticipated of the year, Dhadak has fairly managed to impress the audience. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their Bollywood debut with Dhadak. The film has so far earned a decent amount at the Box Office and it manages to continue a steady run.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collections. He wrote: #Dhadak is STEADY on Wed... Week 1 total is looking at ₹ 51.50 cr [+/-], which is HUGE for a film starring newcomers… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 4.76 cr, Wed 4.06 cr. Total: ₹ 48.01 cr. India biz.

'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'. However, 'Dhadak' has been set up at the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Ishaan steals the show as he aces his part of a young boy in love while Janhvi looks like a breath of fresh air in the movie. Besides Janhvi and Ishaan, the romantic drama features classic actor Ashutosh Rana in the lead role.

The film released on July 20, 2018. The movie has passed the crucial Monday test and remained steady even during the weekdays making it a hit at the Box Office.