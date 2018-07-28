हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
dhadak

Dhadak Box Office collections: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer continues steady run

The movie has already crossed the 50 Crore mark

Dhadak Box Office collections: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer continues steady run

New Delhi: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's debut venture 'Dhadak' has strung the right chords at the box office. The movie has already crossed the 50 Crore mark and has received a positive feedback from critics and fans. Ishaan has delivered a power-packed, impressive performance and is already being compared to the superstars of Bollywood. While Janhvi, with her elegance and grace, has won a million hearts. Both star kids also graced the cover of Filmfare and Harper's Bazaar magazine.

The movie has minted over 54 Crores now. Noted analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#Dhadak [Week 2] got affected by #MI6 wave, yet recorded fairly good numbers... Expected to grow over the weekend... Fri 2.61 cr. Total: ₹ 54.17 cr. India biz.”

The movie's music has also garnered immense appreciation. Dhadak title track and the recreated version of chartbuster Zingaat created waves. Music lovers gave a thumbs up to the two songs, and the song 'Pehli Baar' captured the charm of first love in the perfect manner.

'Dhadak' is the official remake of the Marathi blockbuster film, 'Sairat'.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta the film is jointly presented by the banner and Zee Studios.

The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

