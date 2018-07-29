हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dhadak collections

Dhadak box office collections: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's debut continues victory run

The film launched two talented star kids- Janhvi and Ishaan-  into Bollywood and the audience has given a warm welcome to them!

Dhadak box office collections: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter&#039;s debut continues victory run

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Bollywood debut 'Dhadak' has emerged a box-office success. The movie was one of the most highly-awaited releases of the year and has rightfully delivered to all expectations from it. The film launched two talented star kids- Janhvi and Ishaan-  into Bollywood and the audience has given a warm welcome to them!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#Dhadak is back on track on second Sat... Growth on second Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]: 54.02%... Expected to witness gains on second Sun too... [Week 2] Fri 2.61 cr, Sat 4.02 cr. Total: ₹ 58.19 cr. India biz.”

Ishaan has delivered a power-packed, impressive performance and is already being compared to the superstars of Bollywood. While Janhvi, with her elegance and grace, has won a million hearts. Both star kids also graced the cover of Filmfare and Harper's Bazaar magazine. 

Dhadak' is the official remake of the Marathi blockbuster film, 'Sairat'.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta the film is jointly presented by the banner and Zee Studios.

The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

The film's music has also garnered immense appreciation. Dhadak title track and the recreated version of chartbuster Zingaat created waves. Music lovers gave a thumbs up to the two songs, and the song 'Pehli Baar' captured the charm of first love in the perfect manner.

Tags:
Dhadak collectionsJanhvi KapoorIshaan Khatter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close