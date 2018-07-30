Dhadak Box Office collections: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter witnesses a jump

New Delhi: The newcomers in B-Town Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have won a million hearts with their act in maiden venture 'Dhadak'. The audiences have given their performances a thumbs up as is evident from the Box Office numbers.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film has managed to maintain its ground at the Box Office. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collections. He wrote: “#Dhadak has a HEALTHY Weekend 2... Witnesses ample growth on Sat and Sun... In fact, Sun was double of Fri... Speeding towards ₹ 70 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 2.61 cr, Sat 4.02 cr, Sun 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 63.39 cr. India biz.”

#Dhadak has a HEALTHY Weekend 2... Witnesses ample growth on Sat and Sun... In fact, Sun was double of Fri... Speeding towards ₹ 70 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 2.61 cr, Sat 4.02 cr, Sun 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 63.39 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2018

'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'. However, 'Dhadak' has been set up at the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Ishaan steals the show as he aces his part of a young boy in love while Janhvi looks like a breath of fresh air in the movie. Besides Janhvi and Ishaan, the romantic drama features classic actor Ashutosh Rana in the lead role.

The film released on July 20, 2018. The movie has remained steady at the Box Office giving the newcomers—Janhvi and Ishaan their maiden hit.