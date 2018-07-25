हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
dhadak

Dhadak Box Office report: Janhvi-Ishaan' act is a heart stealer

The film released on July 20, 2018. 

Dhadak Box Office report: Janhvi-Ishaan' act is a heart stealer

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's dream debut in 'Dhadak' has won the newcomers praises and accolades. The film by Shashank Khaitan has won many hearts as the audiences have given their performances a thumbs up. Their maiden movie has created a warm impression and fans have liked their innocent act.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collections. He wrote: #Dhadak is trending very well on weekdays... Biz on Mon and Tue indicates it has sustained beyond its opening weekend... Emerges a HIT... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 4.76 cr. Total: ₹ 43.95 cr. India biz.

'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'. However, 'Dhadak' has been set up at the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Ishaan steals the show as he aces his part of a young boy in love while Janhvi looks like a breath of fresh air in the movie. Besides Janhvi and Ishaan, the romantic drama features classic actor Ashutosh Rana in the lead role.

The film released on July 20, 2018. The movie has passed the crucial Monday test and remained steady even during the weekdays making it a hit at the Box Office.

 

