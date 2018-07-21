हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dhadak Day 1 Box Office collections: Janhvi-Ishaan starrer breaks SOTY's record, rakes in Rs 8.71 crores

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Dhadak' is the remake of the 2016 Marathi language film 'Sairat'.

Dhadak Day 1 Box Office collections: Janhvi-Ishaan starrer breaks SOTY's record, rakes in Rs 8.71 crores

New Delhi: Two of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their debut with Dhadak on July 20. The collections of the opening day are out finally and Dhadak has managed to rake in Rs 8.71 crores on its Day 1. 

The producer of the film Karan Johar, took to Twitter to share the numbers, "Glad to have our own record broken previously held by SOTY!! Thank you to all the beating hearts for giving this beating heart so much love!!! @ShashankKhaitan #Janhvi #ishaan #dhadak."

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Dhadak' is the remake of the 2016 Marathi language film 'Sairat'. It has been produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The story is based on caste differences prevalent in Indian society.

Recently, Arjun and Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor saw the film after which he got quite emotional. "He got quite emotional. He is very happy and liked the film very much. He is very proud of me and I hope to make other people happy through my work," Janhvi told Zee News. 

Ishaan Khatter, who is Shahid Kapoor's brother also said that Shahid liked the trailer very much and said that the film is good for Ishaan's career. 

The film  released on July 20, 2018.

