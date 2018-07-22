हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dhadak collections

Dhadak Day 2 collections: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter starrer is on a magical run

'Dhadak' marks Janhvi and Ishaan's Bollywood debut.

Dhadak Day 2 collections: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter starrer is on a magical run
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer 'Dhadak' was one of the most-awaited releases of the year. The movie hit the screens on July 20 and was well received by audience and the critics. Janhvi's innocence and Ishaan's power-packed performance is the soul of the film and both actors have been lauded for their performances. 'Dhadak' is the official remake of the Marathi blockbuster film, 'Sairat'. 

It has been just two days since the release of the film and the romantic saga has already inched close to Rs 20 Crore!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “#Dhadak witnesses SIGNIFICANT GROWTH on Day 2... Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 26.75%... Sun biz expected to be higher than Sat... Eyes ₹ 30 cr+ weekend, which is EXCELLENT for a film starring newcomers... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr. Total: ₹ 19.75 cr. India biz.”

The movie's music has also garnered immense appreciation. Dhadak title track and the recreated version of chartbuster Zingaat created waves. Music lovers gave a thumbs up to the two songs, and the song 'Pehli Baar' captured the charm of first love in the perfect manner.

'Dhadak' marks Janhvi and Ishaan's Bollywood debut. For the unversed, Janvhi is the elder daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. On the other hand, Ishaan is actor Shahid Kapoor's brother. Both newcomers have received a warm welcome from the audience! 

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta the film is jointly presented by the banner and Zee Studios.

The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Tags:
Dhadak collectionsJanhvi KapoorIshaan Khatter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close