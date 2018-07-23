हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
dhadak

Dhadak Day 3 Box Office collections: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter starrer stays steady

The film released on July 20, 2018. 

New Delhi: The legendary actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter ventured into the big screens with 'Dhadak' last weekend. Their maiden movie has created a warm impression and fans have liked their innocent act.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film has managed to maintain its ground at the Box Office. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collections. He wrote: “And the BO numbers do the talking... #Dhadak packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its opening weekend... A consistent run on weekdays will help put up a STRONG Week 1 total... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr. Total: ₹ 33.67 cr. India biz.”

'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'. However, 'Dhadak' has been set up at the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Ishaan steals the show as he aces his part of a young boy in love while Janhvi looks like a breath of fresh air in the movie. Besides Janhvi and Ishaan, the romantic drama features classic actor Ashutosh Rana in the lead role.

The film released on July 20, 2018. The movie will have to clear the crucial Monday test to make sure that it's a big hit at the Box Office.

 

 

