हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
dhadak

Dhadak: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Shashank Khaitan talk about the actor's 'jump of faith' in song 'Pehli Baar'—Watch

The song 'Pehli Baar', depicts the innocence, magic and charm of first love.

Dhadak: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Shashank Khaitan talk about the actor&#039;s &#039;jump of faith&#039; in song &#039;Pehli Baar&#039;—Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Ishaan Khatter and Jahnvi Kapoor will soon make a splash on the silver screen with Dharma Production's 'Dhadak'. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of both adorable star kids who are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film and ensuring that it is a success. 

The official YouTube handle of Dharma Productions recently uploaded a video in which Ishaan, Janhvi and the director Shashank Khaitan talk about te actor's dreamy jump from the film's track 'Pehli Baar'.

The actor jumps into a puddle in the song and the scene is really romantic, however, you will be surprised to know that while shooting, there were snakes in the water that Ishaan had to jump in! The jump was literally a 'Jump of Faith' and the depth of the puddle was around 80 feet.

Check out the trio talk about 'The Jump' right here:

The song 'Pehli Baar', depicts the innocence, magic and charm of first love.

Sung by Ajay Gogavale, the song is composed by Ajay-Atul and has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

'Dhadak' has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, and is an official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat' starring newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. 'Sairat', helmed by Nagraj Manjule went on to become the biggest hit in the history of Marathi cinema by garnering over Rs 100 crores at the Box Office.

The Dhadak title track and the recreated version of chartbuster Zingaat have also created waves. Music lovers have given a thumbs up to the two songs, and the song 'Pehli Baar' is also gaining popularity.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta the film is jointly presented by the banner and Zee Studios.

Tags:
dhadakThe JumpIshaan KhatterJanhvi KapoorPehli Baar song

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close