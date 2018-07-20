हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
dhadak

Dhadak movie tweet review: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter all set to win hearts

'Dhadak' has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and is an official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'

Dhadak movie tweet review: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter all set to win hearts

New Delhi: One of the most awaited releases of the year, 'Dhadak' hits the theatres today. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The trailer of the film generated rave reviews and all eyes are set today as two star kids grace the silver screen. For the unversed, Janhvi is the elder daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Ishaan is actor Shahid Kapoor's half-brother.

Among the people who grabbed the first-day first show tickets is Ankita Chakravarti of Zeenews.com.

She is all set to give a live tweet review of the film.

Check out her tweets here:

Dhadak' has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and is an official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat' starring newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. 'Sairat', helmed by Nagraj Manjule went on to become the biggest hit in the history of Marathi cinema by garnering over Rs 100 crores at the Box Office.

The Dhadak title track and the recreated version of chartbuster ' Zingaat' created waves. Music lovers gave a thumbs up to the two songs, and the song 'Pehli Baar' beautifully captured the charm of first love. 

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta the film is jointly presented by the banner and Zee Studios.

Tags:
dhadakDhadak reviewDhadak tweet reviewJanhvi KapoorIshaan Khatter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close