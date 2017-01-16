Dia Mirza a part of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic?

New Delhi: Former beauty queen Dia Mirza on Saturday took to Twitter to share an adorable picture where she can be seen joining the team of Bollywood hunk Sanjay Dutt's upcoming biopic. This pretty much confirms that she will be playing an important role in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

"The happiest place in the world is on a @RajkumarHirani film set :) #SanjayDuttBiopic #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09," the 35-year-old actress captioned the photo.

In the image, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star can be seen cutting a cake with 'filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, actors Vicky Kaushal and RK. Awwdorable, isn't it?

Tentatively titled 'Dutt', the movie is said to be among the biggest releases of 2017.

Interestingly, Dia has also worked with Hirani in 'Lage Raho Munnabhai' which turned out to be a blockbuster at the Box Office.