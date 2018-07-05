हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Did Priyanka Chopra get a whopping Rs 6.5 cr for Salman Khan's 'Bharat'?

New Delhi: International icon Priyanka Chopra has a massive fan following in India and abroad. The actress who made her mark in the West with hit American series 'Quantico' is now gearing up for her big Bollywood project 'Bharat' starring Salman Khan in the lead. 

The hot buzz right now is that PeeCee has bagged a whopping amount for her big deal. According to DNA, the actress has reportedly got Rs 6.5 crore, making her one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood. 

Deepika Padukone received a huge Rs 12 crore fee for 'Padmaavat' as per reports. 

'Bharat' will be helmed by 'Sultan' director Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal part. The film is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. The film is set to hit the screens on Eid next year. 

Priyanka meanwhile is hogging the limelight these days for her alleged link-up with international pop icon Nick Jonas. The two have been spotted together on various occasions in India and abroad yet they have not spoken about their relationship status in public. 

Well, the rumours had first begun back in 2017 when Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram. Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event. 

