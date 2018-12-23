Did Ranveer Singh drop a hint about starring in Andaz Apna Apna remake?

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh has garnered numerous admirers for his class-apart acting and has won others with his chivalry. Apart from his acting, the actor is known for his unmatchable energy.

At present, Ranveer is one of the most sought-after actors of Bollywood. He has given back-to-back hits and every filmmaker from the industry wants to work with him. Recently, the actor was interacting with fans on Twitter when a user questioned him if he wants to work in an out and out comedy film to which he expressed his wish to star in Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's cult film 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

The actor replied to the fan saying that "hoping for something crackling to come along! very much looking forward to something in that space! Andaz Apna Apna 2?!"

'Andaz Apna Apna' is a 1994 slapstick comedy film starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor. It was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Though, the film was an average grosser at the box office but has since emerged as a cult film over the years.

During the interaction, Ranveer also revealed why he has not been able to spend time with his friend Arjun Kapoor lately. "even I miss him a lot. baba’s become too busy for me. focusing hard on Panipat, ma boiz gonna kill it," he wrote.

Ranveer is awaiting the release of 'Simmba' also starring Sara Ali Khan. Apart from 'Simmba', he has other projects like, '83'. 'Gully Boy' and 'Takht'.