Did Salman Khan confirm film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Salman was also a part of Bhansali's 'Saawariya', a film that launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in 2007.

Mumbai: Fans of Salman Khan are eagerly looking forward to seeing him in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Speculations have been rife for the longest time about the two heavyweights teaming up for a new project, but Salman seems to have confirmed the same.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Salman will do another film with Bhansali. The superstar and the filmmaker have been friends for over two decades, and have delivered films like 'Khamoshi: The Musical' in 1996 and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' in 1999. 

Salman was also a part of Bhansali's 'Saawariya', a film that launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in 2007.

Its been over a decade we have seen them working together.

Meanwhile, Bhansali produced blockbusters like 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in 2013, Bajirao Mastani with the couple in 2015 and Padmaavat starring the two actors and Shahid Kapoor in 2018.

Salman, on the other hand, set the Box Office on fire with blockbusters like 'Wanted', 'Dabangg', 'Bodyguard', 'Ready', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Kick', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Sultan'.

Though neither Salman nor Bhansali have revealed anything about their next film together, we are sure fans would be excited to know more about their future project.

