Did Sara Ali Khan approach Rohit Shetty for a role in Simmba?

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan's first film 'Kedarnath' may face a delay due to the rift between director Abhishek Kapoor and producer Prernaa Arora. However, the lady went on to become lucky as she bagged another major project, as big as the previous one, in her kitty.

Reports stated that Sara has been offered the lead role in Karan Johar-Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' opposite Ranveer Singh. Initially, it was believed that Rohit decided to cast Sara in his film apparently after meeting her. However, it is not the case and is the other way round.

A Bollywoodlife.com report stated that Rohit allegedly revealed in one of his latest interviews how Sara went to bag the film. "When I met Sara for the first time, I realised she is a hardcore commercial heroine. She is made for masala films. Sara approached me saying she wanted to work with me. I thought she'd be perfect for 'Simmba'. She'll match Ranveer's craziness because her character in the film is such," Rohit said in an interview.

It is to be noted that earlier Janhvi was also being considered for the role. However, she apparently went on to leak the news out about being considered for the project and hence, lost the project. 'Padmaavat' actress Deepika Padukone have also been speculated to be considered by the maker to play the role.