Did you know: Amjad Khan was not the first choice for Gabbar Singh

New Delhi: One of the finest character actors of his times, Amjad Khan was not the first choice to play the iconic character of Gabbar Singh in Ramesh Sippy's cult movie Sholay.

The role had earlier went to Danny Denzongpa, who was, as per several media reports, the first choice of the director. However, the actor lost the role as he was then shooting for Feroz Khan's 'Dharmatma' in Afghanistan.

Notably, Sanjeev Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, who played 'Thakur' and 'Jai' respectively in the movie, had expressed their keen wish to play the role of the deadly dacoit Gabbar.

During that time, Javed Akhtar approached Amjad Khan to play the role. Though his physique suited the role he played in Sholay, Akhtar had expressed his apprehensions about Khan's voice for the role as he considered it weak, said another report.

However, he was later convinced and the movie went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema.

Apart from Amitabh and Amjad Khan, the film also featured Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, AK Hangal, Sachin, Asrani, Mac Mohan and Helen.

Another report said that the filmmakers had to build a road from the Bangalore highway to Ramanagara for convenient access to the sets.