Dil Juunglee's second trailer out: Check out crackling chemistry between Taapsee Pannu-Saqib Saleem

New Delhi: The makers of Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem's 'Dil Juunglee' on Monday released the second launched trailer of the rom-com drama.

And like the previous one, this one too showed the crackling chemistry between the fresh pair.

The trailer of the film starts with the introduction of the lead characters. While Saqib portrays the role of Sumit Uppal a gym trainer and an aspiring poet, Taapsee essays Koroli Nair – an English counsellor.

Watch the trailer:

Directed by Aleya Sen and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and others, the film also stars Abhilash Thapliyal, Shrishti Shrivastav and Nidhi Singh.

The film was earlier scheduled to hit screens on February 16. However, the release date of the rom-com drama was later shifted to March 9.

"To a producer and a filmmaker, a film is their baby and we want the best for our baby. As a producer, I do understand the pressures at the box office and it's important to stand by other producers. There should be enough for all, hence we are moving to March 9, so that all films including ours gets the audiences it deserves," Bhagnani said.

While Taapsee was last seen in Judwaa 2 while Dobaara: See Your Evil was Saqib Saleem's last film.