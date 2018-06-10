हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh and hockey player Sandeep Singh to come together for 'Soorma' trailer launch

Written and directed by Shaad Ali, the biopic will also feature Chitrangada Singh and Angad Bedi

Diljit Dosanjh and hockey player Sandeep Singh to come together for &#039;Soorma&#039; trailer launch

New Delhi: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who made his Bollywood debut in Udta Punjab co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is all set to unveil the trailer of his upcoming film 'Soorma'. The sources reveal that the real and reel life hockey players will come together for the trailer launch of upcoming sports biopic Soorma, releasing this Monday.

The trailer launch of the upcoming sports biopic 'Soorma' would be attended by Sandeep Singh. The film traces the journey of ex-captain of Indian Hockey team Sandeep Singh. 

Starring Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh, the film also features Taapsee Pannu. The trailer of the sports flick is all set to release on Monday, 11th June 2018.

Sandeep Singh is an ace hockey player, and an ex-captain of the Indian National Team. In 2006, Singh, an Arjuna Awardee was seriously injured after being hit by an accidental gunshot in a train, while on his way to join the national team, set to leave for the World Cup in Germany two days later.

He was almost paralysed and was on the wheelchair for two years. Singh not only recovered from that serious injury but also established himself again in the team.

Written and directed by Shaad Ali, the biopic will also feature Chitrangada Singh and Angad Bedi.

After Udta Punjab, Diljit shared screen space with Anushka Sharma in her home production Phillauri which released in March 2017

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Diljit DosanjhSoormaSandeep Singhsoorma trailer launch

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close