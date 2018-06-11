हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh beams with joy in the new poster of 'Soorma'

Written and directed by Shaad Ali, the biopic will also feature Chitrangada Singh and Angad Bedi.

New Delhi: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who made his Bollywood debut in Udta Punjab co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is all set for the release of his upcoming film based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. The makers have dropped a new poster and the trailer will be launched today.

Check out the poster:

In the poster, Diljit is seen donning the Indian hockey team jersey with the Indian flag in the background.

The trailer launch of the upcoming sports biopic 'Soorma' would be attended by Sandeep Singh. The film traces the journey of ex-captain of Indian Hockey team Sandeep Singh. 

Starring Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh, the film also features Taapsee Pannu. The trailer of the sports flick is all set to release on Monday, 11th June 2018

Sandeep Singh is an ace hockey player, and an ex-captain of the Indian National Team. In 2006, Singh, an Arjuna Awardee was seriously injured after being hit by an accidental gunshot in a train, while on his way to join the national team, set to leave for the World Cup in Germany two days later.

He was almost paralysed and was on the wheelchair for two years. Singh not only recovered from that serious injury but also established himself again in the team.

After Udta Punjab, Diljit shared screen space with Anushka Sharma in her home production Phillauri which released in March 2017

(With ANI inputs)

