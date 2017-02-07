Diljit Dosanjh feels Anushka Sharma is quite gusty to produce 'Phillauri'!

New Delhi: Popular singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh is making waves in the Hindi film industry already. One film old Diljit, also bagged the Best Debut Male Filmfare award for 'Udta Punjab' in 2016.

Now, the actor will be seen in Anushka Sharma's second home production 'Phillauri'. PTI quotes Diljit as saying, "Before meeting Anushka, I admired that how she is having her own production house. I haven't yet produced a film. She is the youngest producer, she has a lot of guts to produce unconventional stories like 'NH10', 'Phillauri'. I respect her a lot for this."

The actress has produced the movie with brother Karnesh Sharma under her banner Clean Slate Films. Her maiden production 'NH 10' had received a warm response from the classes and the masses alike.

In the film Anushka plays a spirit and is paired opposite the Punjabi star. "'Phillauri' is not the usual film, it has a very different story. I am a singer in real life but not the kind of singer that I play in the movie," said Diljit.

Phillauri has been directed by Anshai Lal and stars Suraj Sharma besides Anushka and Diljit in pivotal parts. The film releases on March 24, 2017.

(With PTI inputs)