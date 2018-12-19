हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon's Arjun Patiala to release on this date

Diljit is currently shooting for 'Good News' also starring Akshay and Kareena.

Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon&#039;s Arjun Patiala to release on this date

New Delhi: Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with hit-controversial film 'Udta Punjab'. And since, he went on to star in several other films such as 'Welcome To New York' and 'Soorma'. He has also been cast in 'Good News' also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. 

And now, the young singing sensation is all set to appear in another big project, titled 'Arjun Patiala' of Maddock Films. 

'Arjun Patiala' is said to be a comedy film and also features Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma. The central plot of the film is the romance between a tall woman and a short man, with the height difference causing comic difficulties. 

The movie is scheduled to release on May 3, 2019. 

Diljit took to Twitter today to share a poster of the film, writing, "Ready. Steady. LOL.  #ArjunPatiala to hit the screens on May 3, 2019." 

As per the reports, Kriti is expected to play the tall woman and a journalist by profession who falls into love with a short, Punjabi man, played by Diljit. They begin a love affair but their height difference causes comic difficulties. The film will also star Ronit Roy. Sunny Leone will be seen in a special appearance. 

The shooting of 'Arjun Patiala' began in February 2018 and ended in July. The film has been shot in Chandigarh and some areas of Punjab. It was earlier supposed to release on September 13, 2018 but was postponed to May next year.

The film has been directed by Rohit Jugraj and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is co-produced and distributed by T-Series and presented by Bhushan Kumar.

In the meantime, Diljit, at present is shooting for 'Good News'.

Tags:
Diljit DosanjhBollywoodAkshay KumarKareena Kapoor KhanKiara AdvaniKriti Sanon

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close