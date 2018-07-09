हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh visits real 'Soorma' Sandeep Singh in his hometown, gets hockey as a gift—See pics

Sandeep Singh made a comeback to international hockey in 2008.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer turned actor Diljit Dosanjh made a smashing debut in Bollywood with 'Udta Punjab' in 2016. The film earned several accolades including the Filmfare Best Debut Male award that year. Now, Diljit is gearing up for the release of his next film titled 'Soorma'.

'Soorma' is a biopic on the life of renowned Hockey player our country has produced Sandeep Singh. The film is directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures. Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles in the film.

Out on the promotional spree, Diljit even visited Sandeep's hometown in Punjab and overwhelmed with the gesture, the sports star's father gifted a hockey to the actor as a token of love. It happens to be the same hockey stick which Sandeep used during the time he was paralyzed.

Here are the pictures shared by noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter:

Also, we got our hands on the inside pictures of how Diljit and Sandeep travelled on the same train in which years back the latter had suffered the bullet injury. The actor also visited the playground where the class player practised during that time.

Check it out:

(Pic Courtesy: Rahul Sharma, Bollywoodlife.com)

The film is set to hit the screens on July 13, 2018. It presents the story of international hockey player Sandeep Singh, who was paralyzed and used a wheelchair for two years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006.

“The Greatest Comeback Story of the Hockey Legend Sandeep Singh” is the tagline of the film which rightfully taps the spirit of the sports star. He braved all odds and once again returned to the field winning laurels for the country.

Sandeep Singh made a comeback to international hockey in 2008. India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup under his captaincy and went on to qualify for the 2012 Olympics.

