Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Soorma' inches close to 20 Crore at box office—Check out latest collections

The movie is directed by Shaad Ali and has been produced by Sony Pictures.

New Delhi: Diljit Dosanjh and Taapse Pannu starrer 'Soorma' has garnered immense appreciation from audience as well as critics. Diljit has delivered a wonderful performance in the film and Taapsee has captived the audience through her impeccable acting. The movie has now inched close to Rs. 20 Crore.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to twitter and shared the latest collections of the film.

He wrote, “#Soorma should collect ₹ 21 cr in Week 1, as per trending... Weekend 2 is crucial... Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.77 cr. Total: ₹ 19.56 cr. India biz.”

'Soorma' presents the story of Sandeep Singh, who was paralyzed and used a wheelchair for two years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006.

Sandeep made a comeback to international hockey in 2008. India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup under his captaincy and went on to qualify for the 2012 Olympics.

The biopic also features Chitrangada Singh and Angad Bedi.

'Soorma' earned over Rs 3 Crores on its opening day. The film picked up pace at the box office over the weekend and numbers are still going strong.

Looks like the makers, as well as the much-talented actors of the film, have a reason to smile.

Diljit DosanjhSoormaTaapsee Pannu

