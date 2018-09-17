हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan to make acting debut alongside Sunny Deol with Blank

Sunny Deol has agreed to play a pivotal role in Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia's debut film.

Dimple Kapadia&#039;s nephew Karan to make acting debut alongside Sunny Deol with Blank
File photo

New Delhi: Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's nephew and Simple Kapadia's son Karan Kapadia is all set to make his acting debut with 'Blank'. The film will be directed by Behzad Khambata and will be produced by Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, Nishant Pitti, Tony D'Souza and Vishal Rana. 

'Blank' will also feature Sunny Deol in a pivotal role. The film will hit the screens on January 11, 2019. 

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on his Twitter handle writing, "Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia to make his acting debut with #Blank... Stars Sunny Deol in a pivotal role... Directed by Behzad Khambata... Produced by Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, Nishant Pitti, Tony D'Souza and Vishal Rana... 11 Jan 2019 release... Official announcement."

Karan has studied acting at the Jeff Goldberg Studio in Mumbai and has also worked as an assistant director. Earlier, during an interview with news agency IANS, Karan had said, "I've learnt to ride a horse and the bike. I've been swimming and I trained in martial arts for six months in Bangkok."

The actor learnt the craft from Jeff Goldberg Studio. He said he was earlier obese at 112 kg, but following regular gymming, he is now a fit and healthy 88 kg on the weighing scale.

Karan's mother Simple Kapadia was a one-time actress and a dress designer for Sunny Deol for several years. She passed away in 2009.

Tags:
Dimple Kapadiakaran kapadiaAkshay KumarSunny DeolVishal RanaBlank Karan Kapadia

Must Watch