Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff's latest still from 'Mundiyan' song is unmissable—See inside

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ahmed Khan's action drama 'Baaghi 2' starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani is high on the buzz word. The makers are all set to unveil its first song 'Mundiyan' and have shared a fresh still.

Disha and Tiger look refreshing in their desi avatar all set to groove to the beats of 'Mundiyan'. Check out the picture here:

'Baaghi 2' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala-Fox Star Studios. The film happens to be a sequel to 2016 hit film by the same name 'Baaghi'. Tiger is known for performing daredevil stunts with much ease on the big screens. The actor not only has an impressive physique but also holds a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo.

In 'Baaghi 2' he will be seen opposite rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani in the lead. Shraddha Kapoor played the female lead in the original 'Baaghi' which released in 2016.

We must say, Tiger and Disha Patani make for a stunning couple and their fans are eagerly waiting to watch them together on the big screens.

The film is scheduled to release on March 30, 2018.